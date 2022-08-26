With Liger, Vijay Deverakonda definitely proves that he is the next 'big thing' in Bollywood.

After facing multiple delays due to the pandemic, Vijay Deverakonda‘s pan-India biggie Liger finally released yesterday at the box office. The south hunk, who garnered immense popularity with the blockbuster success of Arjun Reddy, rules the screen with his charismatic presence and aura.

The biggest USP of Liger is VD, who shows his acting mettle, awesome dance moves and great fighting skills with ease and finesse. In fact, the stammer trait, which has been added by Puri Jagannadh to Liger, makes his character more likeable and strikes a vulnerable chord with the viewers.

The sequences of MMA matches are supremely choreographed, which keeps you at the edge of your seat. VD gets the opportunity to showcase his agility, swag and chiselled physique in these scenes and you can’t do anything but clap and whistle every time when Liger gives a knockout punch to his opponent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Undoubtedly, the climax steals the show with the arrival of legendary Mike Tyson, who portrays the character of Mark Anderson. The fighting sequence between him and Vijay Deverakonda will make you cheer out loud with a big smile on your face.

Undeniably, the film has great sequences with groovy songs and VD’s swag and charm with a larger-than-life setup but unfortunately, it is let down by cliche and cringe plot, which will raise a question against Puri Jagannadh‘s misogynistic world in film.

Once again, the lead actress has got nothing in the film apart from shaking her leg on songs and showing glamorous side. Ananya Panday‘s character and acting will definitely annoy you as a viewer. Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan add to the plate, which is honestly expected from them.

Apart from the above-mentioned points, it also looked that in some scenes VD has gone back to Arjun Reddy. Well, you might just get a deja vu of that.

One surprise, which will really surprise you is the special appearance of Chunky Panday, who plays father of his real daughter Ananya in the movie.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram