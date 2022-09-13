Following the failure of Liger, actor Vijay Deverakonda is finally back on Instagram. After a break of two weeks, the actor has shared a picture of himself posing in all-black attire.

At a time when his much-awaited film, Liger continues to receive mixed reviews, mostly negative at the box office, Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is finally back on Instagram after a break of almost two weeks since the film was released. Prior to this, the actor had shared a video promoting his film along with content creator Niharika NM as the duo engaged in a full-blown fight before things took a hilarious turn.

Meanwhile, in his latest social media post, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen posing in an all-black look, from the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022 where he was seen dressed up in the same look. Looking classy and stylish as always, Deverakonda styled his black-coloured suit with a pair of black shades. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actor captioned it with “Single Player.”

Check his post here:

Vijay Deverakonda’s picture impressed his fans a lot who took to the comment section and complimented his dapper look. While one user wrote, “You will rise like a phoenix and fly like an eagle baby”, another one while referring to Liger’s failure wrote, “Doesn’t matter your movies are hits or flops, your only one”

It is pertinent to note that Deverakonda’s attendance at the award function was his maiden appearance after his film’s release. Videos from the function have also gone viral. Many other actors including Kamal Haasan, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Yash, Rhea Chakraborty, Shalini Pandey, and others were present at the event.

However, the actor is yet to make a comment on the film’s performance at the box-office

The film, which also features Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead, was released on 25 August. While some appreciated the film and Deverakonda’s performance, a huge number of fans called it a “disaster”, further criticising its storyline and direction.

As rumours suggest, following the failure of the film, Vijay Deverakonda has decided to pay Rs 6 crore to minimise the producer’s losses, however, a confirmation is yet to be made.

On the work front, Vijay is reportedly preparing for his next film with Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, will also start preparing for her next project with Excel Entertainment alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gaurav.

