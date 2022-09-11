Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper at SIIMA 2022 as he makes maiden appearance post Liger failure
The actor was clicked at the South Indian International Movie Awards 2022 in Bangalore. This was his first appearance post the release and failure of his film Liger. He was clicked at the event in a black suit.
The film may have failed but the swagger is still on point. The black velvet suit allows his aura to shine off celluloid too. The film is Liger and the star is Vijay Deverakonda. It was his maiden appearance post the fiasco at the South Indian International Movie Awards 2022 in Bangalore. a fan of the actor shared the video on its Instagram account.
The award ceremony was also attended by stars like Kamal Haasan, Yash, Pooja Hegde, Rhea Chakraborty, Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey and many others.
Coming to Vijay, he was apparently paid Rs. 35 crore for the project. A report by Pinkvilla stated that the South Indian star is likely to reimburse Rs. 6 crore to minimize the producers’ losses. No confirmation about the same has been made yet. Addressing the barrage of messages from fans and well-wishers, the co-producer of the project, Charmme Kaur shared a note on Twitter that said: “Chill guys! Just taking a break (from social media). Puri Connects will bounce back. Bigger and Better… until then, live and let live,” tagging Puri Jagannadh in the post. She shared the same post on Instagram.
Deverakonda and the film’s leading lady Ananya Panday are yet to comment on the film’s dismal performance at the box-office. Panday will now gear up for Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.
