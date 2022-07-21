Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda delivers #TrailerOfTheYear, trending on social media

It looks like netizens are really impressed by the trailer and are showering love to the trailer, Netizens hail Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, #TrailerOfTheYear.

July 21, 2022
Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited trailer for the upcoming Pan India film Liger is now out and it is more massive than anything you expected. The highly engaging trailer has refreshing tones of visuals and sounds which will keep you hooked till the end, especially with our mass hero with an attitude Vijay Deverakonda playing an MMA fighter as he is the only talk of the town.

Packed with punches and kicks Vijay Deverakonda's film will hit the big screens from the 25th August and like he promised it has created Havoc all around with its power-packed and enthusing visuals and performances.

The highly anticipated trailer has the audience raving about it ever since it dropped and fans have hailed it #TrailerOfTheYear. Talking about this trailer many of them wrote -

 

