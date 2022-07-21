Vijay Deverakonda delivers #TrailerOfTheYear, trending on social media
It looks like netizens are really impressed by the trailer and are showering love to the trailer, Netizens hail Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, #TrailerOfTheYear.
Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited trailer for the upcoming Pan India film Liger is now out and it is more massive than anything you expected. The highly engaging trailer has refreshing tones of visuals and sounds which will keep you hooked till the end, especially with our mass hero with an attitude Vijay Deverakonda playing an MMA fighter as he is the only talk of the town.
Packed with punches and kicks Vijay Deverakonda's film will hit the big screens from the 25th August and like he promised it has created Havoc all around with its power-packed and enthusing visuals and performances.
The highly anticipated trailer has the audience raving about it ever since it dropped and fans have hailed it #TrailerOfTheYear. Talking about this trailer many of them wrote -
#LigerTrailer @TheDeverakonda has fantastic screen presence and an unmatched magnetism. I loved it. Did you? Would you call it #TrailerOfTheYear so far? #ArjunreddyisLIGERhttps://t.co/2UQ1R3l0Ix pic.twitter.com/9SAD6pA88N
— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 21, 2022
Volcano Blas stuff it isss
Can't even imagine my exact High Vibe while watching this film in big screen
Bring it on#TrailerOfTheYear
— Hemanth (@hemanthprabha_) July 21, 2022
What a blockbuster entry of Liger literally got goosebumps I wish Liger was my friend @TheDeveraKonda #TrailerOfTheYear https://t.co/DARPedC7Me
— Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) July 21, 2022
Vijay is looking so good in the trailer Liger is going to roar in the theatres @TheDeveraKonda #TrailerOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/FgtwspbdED
— Ravi (@oye_ravii) July 21, 2022
Liger is the Perfect Debut of #VijayDeveraKonda in Hindi Cinema. This movie has that potential to give him recognition of Pan India star.@TheDeveraKonda#TrailerOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/d4UEw9hOfa
— Ravish Rathod.️ (@LazyElegance45) July 21, 2022
The trailer looks so promising, Can we skip to 25th August already!? #TrailerOfTheYearhttps://t.co/fJkzw7tzSQ pic.twitter.com/trBloje37L
— Manu Chaudhary (@_Uttampradesh_) July 21, 2022
@TheDeveraKonda He’s a liger A king and the best fighter #TrailerOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/3dXXfwd8Ub — Soumyadip Dutta (@Soumyad87772934) July 21, 2022
2 ultimate heroes coming together - @TheDeverakonda and the legend Mike Tyson can't wait to see their action spirit on big screen!! #Liger #TrailerOfTheYear
— DS (@Luvbeingurself) July 21, 2022
ट्रेलर में बहुत अच्छे लग रहे हैं विजय #TrailerOfTheYear pic.twitter.com/GF7FikKKdu — Shreya (@iSinghShreya) July 21, 2022
This is one of the best trailer and super excited to see Vijay devarkonda #TrailerOfTheYear
— Black Rider (@Blacklier234) July 21, 2022
