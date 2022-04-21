Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been cast for Majili fame director Shiva Nirvana's next film, the makers announced on Thursday.

The untitled film is tentatively known as VD11, which signifies that it is Deverakonda's 11th feature. It is billed as a family entertainer.

The Mythri Movie Makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa fame announced their new film on Twitter, "#VD11 Launched Our Heartthrob @TheDeverakonda & Queen @Samanthaprabhu2 reunite for a Family Entertainer under the direction of @ShivaNirvana Music by @HeshamAWMusic Shoot begins this month! #VD11Launch (sic), the tweet read, alongside a series of pictures from the mahurat. Deverakonda and Prabhu have earlier worked together in 2018 Telugu-language biographical drama Mahanati, based on the life of Indian actress Savitri. Hesham Abdul Wahab has been roped in as the music composer for VD11".

This month will see the start of filming for the upcoming feature.

In addition to this film, Vijay Deverakonda will appear in Karan Johar's Liger and Puri Jagannadh's Jana Gana Mana, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu will appear in the multilingual mythological drama Shaakuntalam, a Tamil romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Telugu sci-fi thriller Yashoda, and a project with Bollywood actress-turned-producer Taapsee Pannu.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.