Vijay Devarakonda hints at sequel to Arjun Reddy; film will portray protagonist as a father

Fans of Vijay Devarakonda's Telugu romantic drama Arjun Reddy can rejoice as the actor has dropped hints that a sequel might be on the cards, though not immediately, reported Telegu360.

Arjun Reddy had received good reviews from critics and audiences, and had performed well at the box office. It is a modern version of Devdas as the protagonist embraces suffering and resists change in his life after he is left heartbroken. It is the story of a brilliant, alcoholic medical surgeon with serious anger issues. The film was raved for its intense, raw and honest portrayal of love and suffering. It was a runaway success. It grossed over Rs 50 crore worldwide on a very small investment.

Telugu360 also reported that the sequel will portray the story of Arjun Reddy as a father and how he reacts when he finds out that his daughter falls in love.

After Arjun Reddy, Deverakonda is working on a new film called Taxiwaala. At the reveal of the film's teaser, he said that it was his third attempt after Arjun Reddy and Pellichoopulu in the new age cinema space, and it is a high concept film.

“Taxiwaala is what happens when a bunch of youngsters come together to make something really exciting and mad. It’s a product of a mad, mad team. As a team, we’re lucky because we’re backed by a cool producer, who gave us the freedom to make the film the way we want,” said Deverakonda.

Updated Date: May 09, 2018 11:23 AM