Team India won the recent match against Pakistan at the Asia Cup and made the country proud again.

Hardik Pandya showed nerves of steel to steer India to a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on 28th August.

Chasing a target of 148, Hardik hit three boundaries and a six in the last two overs to take India home with two balls to spare and remained unbeaten on 33. Such was the incredible performance of the boys in blue at their first match in the Asia Cup and cheering them on for the rest of the series is another boy in blue at heart, Vidyut Jammwal.

Vidyut who was last seen in ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha’ dedicated a special poem to Team India wishing them luck ahead of the Asia Cup. He proclaimed that God is protecting Team India, and nothing will stand in its way to win the cup.

The poem went like, “Jab Khuda Ho Haafiz – zindagi ke khel mein- taiyaar hain hum… Jab Khuda ho Haafiz – kabhi na rukein tere kadam… Jab Khuda ho Haafiz – Poore ho saare sapne… Jab Khuda ho Haafiz – Lehraye jhanda desh ka apne! Andhere par hoti hai ujaale ki jeet hamesha… Iss baar bhi jeentengey, chaahe deni pade Agni Pariksha! Team India, I love you and I know that you guys are all ready to go get the Asia Cup for us. So, go rule the game guys”.

On work front, Vidyut’s latest movie, ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha’ is gearing up for a World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 on 2nd September. Written and directed by Faruk Kabir and starring Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Sheeba Chaddha and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 is the sequel to the 2020 successful film, Khuda Haafiz. With an IMDB rating of 8.4, the sequel is the story of a man who goes against all odds to protect his family against the power mongers of the society.

Commenting on Team India, Vidyut Jammwal said, “To be associated with one of the greatest sporting events, such as the Asia Cup, that brings the entire nation together is a great feeling.

This poem – Khuda Haafiz which means ‘May God be your protector’, is a small contribution from me to the team for the Asia Cup. May God always protect Team India in all their Agni Pariksha”.

