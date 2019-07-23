Vidya Balan turns producer with Ronnie Screwvala's short film Natkhat: 'It's a new and precious experience'

Vidya Balan is taking her plunge into production with Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming short film Natkhat. The film is said to be a socially relevant one, and will star Balan in the lead. The film will be directed by Shaan Vyas, who has earlier produced films such as Masaan (2015) and Shahid (2012). No other details about the project have been unveiled yet.

Vidya took to Instagram to announce the news of Natkhat

Speaking about the project to Mid-Day, Vidya says, "It's a powerful story that called out to me in a way that made me want to act in it and also turn producer. And who better than RSVP to do it with! It explores the patriarchal imitation culture across India through innocence, relationships, and euphemisms, which have not been showcased on screen before."

Vidya last appeared in Krish's two-part Telugu-language biopic titled NTR: Kathanayakudu and N.T.R: Mahanayakudu. She will be next seen in Jagan Shakti's Hindi sc-fi drama Mission Mangal. The film is a retelling of India's first-ever mission to Mars, also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, and Kirti Kulhari, with Akshay Kumar, HG Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi.

Updated Date: Jul 23, 2019 14:45:21 IST