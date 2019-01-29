Vidya Balan to make Tamil debut opposite Ajith in Pink remake; Shraddha Srinath will reprise Taapsee's role

Actor Ajith Kumar, last seen on screen in Pongal blockbuster Viswasam, will next be seen in the yet-untitled Tamil remake of Pink, which will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

The project was officially launched last December in Chennai and the opening ceremony was immediately followed by regular shooting. The film marks Boney’s foray into Tamil filmdom and he had said in a statement that it has been his longtime desire to produce a film in Tamil. The remake is being directed by H Vinoth, most popular for helming the 2017 Tamil actioner Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. The shoot is currently underway in Hyderabad.

On 28 January, the makers via a statement revealed that Vidya Balan and Shraddha Srinath have been signed to essay pivotal roles in the film. While Vidya will be paired opposite Ajith, Shraddha has been roped in to reprise Taapsee Pannu’s role.

On signing both of them, Kapoor said in a statement that he is happy to introduce Vidya to the Tamil audience and that she will be seen in a very special role. He also said that Shraddha, who has been displaying a lot of potential in recent times, has been signed for a pivotal role. Kapoor went on to reveal the rest of the cast and crew.

As per the statement, the film also stars Rangaraj Pandey, Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao and Sujith Shankar among others. Currently dubbed as AK59, Yuvan Shankar Raja has been signed to compose music, while Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

Apparently, it was late Sridevi’s wish that Ajith does a film in her husband Boney’s production. “While working together with Ajith for English Vinglish, Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year; Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. She immediately agreed with him as she thought it was most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film,” Kapoor had said.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2019 09:59:10 IST