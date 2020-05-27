Vidya Balan shares poster of Natkhat; debut short film produced by actress and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies

Vidya Balan unveiled the first look of her debut short film Natkhat on 26 May. The National Award-winning actress has also co-produced the film alongside Ronnie Screwvala.

Balan put out the intriguing first look from the short on social media, where she seems deep in thought as she massages a child's head.

Here is the poster

Natkhat is written by Annukampa Harsh and Shaan Vyaas, who has also helmed the short. Harsh also serves as the casting director and the creative producer.

In July last year, Balan had announced her new project and shared a picture of a clapperboard. She'd written, "Can’t wait to share it with my world and hoping that it speaks to you like it did to me."

"It is a beautiful and powerful story, which impressed me so much that I decided to act in it as well as make this film," she had told Hindustan Times.

Natkhat will have its premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival as part of We Are One: A Global Film Festival, which will play out over 10 days and be available for free on YouTube. The event will benefit the World Health Organisation and local relief organizations, and encourage viewers to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Balan will also be seen in the biographical film Shakuntala Devi, which will forego a theatrical release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta will be seen in supporting roles.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 27, 2020 11:30:53 IST

