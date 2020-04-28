Coronavirus Outbreak: MAMI, Cannes, major film festivals unite for 10-day global virtual movie event

Film festivals worldwide, including Cannes and the Mumbai Film Festival, are teaming up to launch We Are One: A Global Film Festival, which will play out over 10 days and be available for free on YouTube.

Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, and YouTube announced the online festival Monday. Other festivals will also contribute curated programming, including the Sundance Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival and those in Berlin, Tokyo and New York.

Mumbai Film Festival on Monday took to Twitter to express its excitement for being a part of the global film festival.

We are so honoured to join festivals around the world to launch We Are One: A Global Film Festival in support of helping those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The free 10-day digital festival on @YouTube begins May 29th. Visit https://t.co/UB1ymOUgQE for updates. #WeAreOne https://t.co/tC5YQsOrW0 — JioMAMIwithStar (@MumbaiFilmFest) April 27, 2020

The festival will benefit the World Health Organization and local relief organizations, and encourage viewers to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Tribeca Enterprises declined to say what movies would be included but We Are One isn’t expected to feature prominent feature films that were set to premiere at canceled festivals like May’s Cannes Film Festival or still planned ones like September’s Toronto Film Festival. Organizers said programming will include movies, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations.

The organizers of the Cannes film festival said on Monday that they were proud to join in the YouTube event “to spotlight truly extraordinary films and talent, allowing audiences to experience both the nuances of storytelling from around the world and the artistic personalities of each festival.”

Jane Rosenthal, co-founder of the Tribeca film festival in New York that also had to be canceled, said the idea was to inspire and unite people across borders during the pandemic.

“We hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film,” said Rosenthal, adding, “All of the world needs healing right now.”

Other film festivals that are a part of the global event are Toronto International Film Festival, Jerusalem Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, Annecy International Animation Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, and Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

International festivals like San Sebastian International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao, Sarajevo Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Melbourne Film Festival are also a part of the event.

Some festivals have experimented with virtual editions. Amazon Prime is currently hosting a modest online version of the Texas-based South by Southwest for both subscribers and non-subscribers. The Tribeca Film Festival hosted a non-public exhibition of some of its films for the film industry and press.

We Are the One will begin on 29 May on YouTube.

