Vidya Balan says collaborating with Ajith in Nerkonda Paarvai felt as though she 'was working with his lookalike'

Vidya Balan will share screen space with Ajith in Nerkonda Paarvai, the official remake of the 2016 critically acclaimed courtroom drama Pink. In an interview with The Hindu, the actress opens up about working with the actor, and the character she plays.

"I couldn’t believe that the guy, who drives people mad, was standing in front of me with utmost simplicity. To be honest, I felt as though I was acting with his lookalike. He was that humble. When I spoke to him about the ‘Thala’ image and how different he was in person, he was shy," says Balan to The Hindu, about interacting with Ajith.

Balan adds she does not believe in the "remake culture" as it is a quick way to mint money. But with Nerkonda Paarvai, she says that the subject is relevant enough to be told in Tamil. She also believes that Ajith's star power will help deliver the message of the film to a wider audience.

Though Balan's character did not make an appearance in the trailer, it is known that she will portray Ajith's wife. She said that her role is "small yet special", and its treatment is different in this version. She also reveals her character also features in a song sequence.

Nerkonda Paarvai stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Andrea Tariang in lead roles. Tariang reprises her role from Pink. Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Sujith Shankar, Rangaraj Pandey, Delhi Ganesh, Jeya Prakash, D. Ramachandran, Dinesh P Nair, Kodhanda Raman, Kalpana Sri, Kumara Gurubharan, and Mai Pa Narayanan are also part of the cast.

Kalki Koechlin will be seen in a guest appearance in the film produced by Boney Kapoor. H Vinoth has directed the film, who has previously helmed Sathuranga Vettai and Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. Nerkonda Paarvai will mark Ajith's 59th movie.

Nerkonda Paarvai is slated to release on 10 August.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 12:00:49 IST