Why Nerkonda Paarvai is a fitting title for Ajith, Shraddha Srinath's Tamil remake of Pink

The Tamil remake of Bollywood’s critically acclaimed blockbuster film Pink has been titled as Nerkonda Paarvai. Even now, you can see several debates on social media over the real intention behind the title Pink.

A section says that the makers of Hindi version finalised the title as Pink because the colour is generally associated with women but after the release, a writer named Veeresh Malik deciphered that the title denotes the cruel sexual violence against women. Veeresh Malik’s take on the title has been widely accepted by many movie portals and critics but common audiences still think that the title denotes the favourite color of girls.

As I have seen the original version Pink, I can firmly say that there can’t be a better title other than Nerkonda Paarvai for the Tamil remake. Tamil filmmakers are known for drawing out inspirations and often quote celebrated Tamil poet Bharathiyar in their films.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s first dialogue in Petta is ‘Naan Veezhven Endru Ninaithayo’, a phrase from Bharathiyar’s poem. Now, the title Nerkonda Paarvai starring one of Tamil cinema’s leading stars Ajith, is also a phrase taken from the legendary poet’s popular poem ‘Pudhumai Penn’ (Modern Women).

“Nimirndha nan nadai naer konda paarvaiyum

Nilathil yaarkkum anjaatha nerigalum

Thimirndha gnana cherukkum iruppadhaal

Semmai maadhar thirambuvadhu illaiyaam”

The rough translation of the poem actually describes the qualities of modern women. According to Bharathiyar, modern women always gracefully walk with their heads held high and look everyone in the eye. They are not afraid of anyone because of their integrity. Modern women do not feel inferior to anyone because of their proud wisdom.

Anyone who saw the original Hindi version can easily find out the interesting connection between Bharathiyar’s one-hundred-year-old Tamil poem and the characteristics of the three independent young girls who fight against all odds with great courage and integrity in Pink.

While fans can think that Ajith’s sharp look in the poster is the real reason behind the title Nerkonda Paarvai, the film’s heroine Shraddha Srinath and popular journalist Rangaraja Pandey, who plays Piyush Mishra’s role, also quoted Bharathiyar’s poem in their tweets.

“I learnt just now from a friend that 'Ner Konda Paarvai' comes from a poem written by mahakavi Bharathiyar and that the poem talks about a 'Pudhumai pen/modern woman'. There couldn't have been a better title for our movie," tweeted Shraddha Srinath.

Interestingly, the poster designer of Nerkonda Paarvai used a font similar to the letters that appear in legal documents and thus depicting that the film is a courtroom drama. Directed by H Vinoth of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru-fame, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios are jointly producing the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music and Nirav Shah of 2.0 fame is cranking the camera.

Vinoth and his team constructed a huge court set for the film in Ramoji Film City where they are shooting the courtroom scenes. Recently, the entire team was impressed with Ajith’s single take scene in which the actor is said to have delivered lengthy lines with sheer perfection.

Nerkonda Paarvai also has Vidya Balan playing Ajith’s wife and her portions will be the fresh addition to the remake. Though Vinoth has retained the core plot of Pink, he has also made a few changes to suit the image of Ajith and the taste of the Tamil audiences.

Boney Kapoor had previously announced that the film will release on 1 May, the birthday of Ajith. The producer has also signed another film with Ajith which will start rolling from July 2019. Names like Vinoth, Venkat Prabhu, and Siva are doing the rounds for Boney Kapoor’s new film with Ajith but the producer is discreetly moving things as he wants the trade to focus only on Nerkonda Paarvai.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 14:44:21 IST