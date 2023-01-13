Entertainment

Vidya Balan performs Lavani while inaugurating veteran photographer Sudharak Olwe's art exhibition

Clad in a red anarkali, Vidya Balan looked all elegant as she posed for pictures

January 13, 2023
Actor Vidya Balan Inaugurates Padmashree and veteran photographer Sudharak Olwe art Exibition based on Lavani, a traditional dance of Maharashtra at Byculla, in Mumbai on Thursday late evening. Here are pictures:

 

Updated Date: January 13, 2023

