Vidya Balan performs Lavani while inaugurating veteran photographer Sudharak Olwe's art exhibition
Clad in a red anarkali, Vidya Balan looked all elegant as she posed for pictures
Actor Vidya Balan Inaugurates Padmashree and veteran photographer Sudharak Olwe art Exibition based on Lavani, a traditional dance of Maharashtra at Byculla, in Mumbai on Thursday late evening. Here are pictures:
