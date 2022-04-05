Content got better and competitive says Vidya Balan and producer Vikram Malhotra on storytelling amid pandemic.

The pandemic has led to fundamental changes in the entertainment business in India, making it a more competitive market and democratising the talent pool, according to actor Vidya Balan and Abunduntia Entertainment's Vikram Malhotra.

The actor and the producer have collaborated on three back-to-back successful films in Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and the recently released Jalsa, all streaming on Prime Video. Pandemic has changed things drastically for everyone around but one added bonus, says Balan, is that there are now multiple avenues to create and release content.

“It’s a great time for audiences because there’s something for every taste. We are exposed to content from across the country and the world. People are watching films from different parts of India with subtitles. With competition, our content is only going to get better. It is a very competitive market already,” Vidya added.

(PTI)

