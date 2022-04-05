Vidya Balan: ‘It’s a great time for audiences because there’s something for every taste’
Content got better and competitive says Vidya Balan and producer Vikram Malhotra on storytelling amid pandemic.
The pandemic has led to fundamental changes in the entertainment business in India, making it a more competitive market and democratising the talent pool, according to actor Vidya Balan and Abunduntia Entertainment's Vikram Malhotra.
The actor and the producer have collaborated on three back-to-back successful films in Shakuntala Devi, Sherni and the recently released Jalsa, all streaming on Prime Video. Pandemic has changed things drastically for everyone around but one added bonus, says Balan, is that there are now multiple avenues to create and release content.
“It’s a great time for audiences because there’s something for every taste. We are exposed to content from across the country and the world. People are watching films from different parts of India with subtitles. With competition, our content is only going to get better. It is a very competitive market already,” Vidya added.
(PTI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Abhishek Bachchan: ‘We always made interesting, different and diverse films but we are now pushing those boundaries a bit more'
Actor Abhishek Bachchan is drawn to flawed characters and he has often said that it’s really special if through those flaws one can still find a place in the hearts of the audience.
‘The Kashmir Files’ trounces all competition
Personnel from three different multiplex chains informs that the advance booking for The Kashmir Files in the second week is at least 150 percent stronger than Bachchan Pandey’s opening-day collections.
Ektaa Kapoor is a Proud Bua. Courtesy: Nephew Laksshya Kapoor
Ektaa Kapoor is a proud aunt as she shared pictures and videos of her nephew Laksshya Kapoor from a performance he gave at his school. Tusshar Kapoor, Ravie Kapoor, and Jeetendra were also present.