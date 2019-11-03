Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next directorial, Shikara, to now hit cinemas on 21 February, 2020

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's new directorial Shikara, described as "a love letter from Kashmir", will now release in theatres on 21 February, 2020. The project is bankrolled by Vinod Chopra Films and presented by Fox Star Studios. Shikara was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas on 8 November, this year.

This project marks the director's return to his hometown Srinagar, post Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta-starrer Mission Kashmir (2000). The filming for Shikara reportedly began in March 2018 in the valley.

Here is the new announcement

New release date... Vidhu Vinod Chopra's #Shikara - A love letter from #Kashmir to release on 21 Feb 2020... Produced by Vinod Chopra Films... Presented by Fox Star Studios. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2019

It was previously reported that the Shikara will essay the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The film had the working title Love Letters.

The story was written by Vidhu alongside local Kashmiri writer, according to a 2018 Mumbai Mirror. The same report stated that the film will feature a number local popular faces like Zameer Ashai, Shahid Gulfam and Imran. The leading man is from Bhopal and the young actress from the Bhaderwah area of Jammu region.

Chopra's last film was Eklavya: The Royal Guard in 2007, starring Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan and Amitabh Bachchan. Chopra has produced films like the crime thriller Wazir (2016), Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju (2018) and Sonam Kapoor-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019).

He recently marked 30 years of Parinda, which had Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Jackie Shroff and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. According to Indo-Asian News Service, the film was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Film category in the 1990 Academy Awards.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Chopra reminisced about shooting Parinda. "When I think back to that time though, the most striking aspect for me that I recall would be that we created the entire film in a budget of just 12 lakhs, which was too less for a movie of that scale."

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 14:04:00 IST