[Video] Watch how Ranbir Kapoor underwent special movement training for Brahmāstra: Part One– Shiva
Ahead of Brahmastra's digital release, Disney+ Hotstar shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of Ranbir Kapoor’s demanding preparation which required him to change his own movement habits. From juggling to practicing controlled air movements, the star is seen doing it all.
From protecting Isha from Junoon’s wrath to transforming his hand into a fire sword, when Ranbir Kapoor used the Agniastra in Brahmāstra: Part One–Shiva the audience was more than mesmerized. While the VFX and CGI effects presented a stellar cinematic experience, perfecting the movements in the backdrop of blue and green screens demanded movement perfection. Ahead of the action-adventure fantasy film’s digital release, Disney+ Hotstar shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the star’s demanding preparation which required him to change his own movement habits. From juggling to practicing controlled air movements, the star is seen doing it all. The never-before-seen video presents a glimpse of the mammoth preparation and process that went into making the masterpiece that Indian audiences fell in love with in 2022.
View this post on Instagram
Discussing his vision for the film in an exclusive BTS video, director Ayan Mukerji says, “Every moment where Shiva physically, emotionally and spiritually connects with his powers of fire, had to be crafted very carefully. So that every time he used these powers, they would feel graphed and real. There was no context or reference – it all had to be imagined, and then created. That is why we met Ido and eventually collaborated with him to help Ranbir and me, create the movement you now see on screen”
Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus and directed and written by stalwart Ayan Mukerji, the film stars an ensemble of highly revered actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jaya Bachchan is not entirely wrong in reprimanding the paparazzi!
Jaya Bachchan was completely out of league in venting on the poor photographer who was probably told by his boss to go get something spicy and saleable, or look for another job. But try looking at the embarrassing incident from the other side.
22 years of Mohabbatein: What made this Amitabh Bachchan-Shah Rukh Khan starrer a blockbuster?
The film also had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, lurking for hope and luminously in love, as a spirit that still feels the power of magic.
Namit Malhotra on Brahmastra's VFX: 'Seeing the fans' reaction, I can say we have succeeded'
This never seen before visual spectacle is headlined by some of the finest actors across the Indian Film Industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.