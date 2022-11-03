From protecting Isha from Junoon’s wrath to transforming his hand into a fire sword, when Ranbir Kapoor used the Agniastra in Brahmāstra: Part One–Shiva the audience was more than mesmerized. While the VFX and CGI effects presented a stellar cinematic experience, perfecting the movements in the backdrop of blue and green screens demanded movement perfection. Ahead of the action-adventure fantasy film’s digital release, Disney+ Hotstar shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the star’s demanding preparation which required him to change his own movement habits. From juggling to practicing controlled air movements, the star is seen doing it all. The never-before-seen video presents a glimpse of the mammoth preparation and process that went into making the masterpiece that Indian audiences fell in love with in 2022.

Discussing his vision for the film in an exclusive BTS video, director Ayan Mukerji says, “Every moment where Shiva physically, emotionally and spiritually connects with his powers of fire, had to be crafted very carefully. So that every time he used these powers, they would feel graphed and real. There was no context or reference – it all had to be imagined, and then created. That is why we met Ido and eventually collaborated with him to help Ranbir and me, create the movement you now see on screen”

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji & Prime Focus and directed and written by stalwart Ayan Mukerji, the film stars an ensemble of highly revered actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

