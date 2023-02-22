Victoria Beckham gives a special shoutout to Kriti Sanon for her outfit, actress reacts

Kriti Sanon is one of the top actors of the Hindi film industry with her vast trajectory of films and performances. She is known for her edgy style and fashion, and never fails to inspire the audience with her style game.

Kriti Sanon was seen wearing Victoria Beckham’s mint green midi dress styled by Sukriti Gover. She looks absolutely stunning in the outfit and leaves the fans adoring her.

The picture was posted by Victoria Beckham’s Instagram handle on her story. It was captioned as ” @kritisanon wears Assymetric ruched midi dress styled by @sukritigrover”

The same was reposted by kriti Sanon on her story and was captioned as ” LOVED IT!”. The actress has been loved by her audience for her girl next door outfits and this story speaks for itself.

Whether she’s on the red carpet or attending a casual event, she always manages to turn heads with her sartorial choices. She has a penchant for bold, statement-making outfits that exude confidence and glamour.

Meanwhile, on the work front, The actress was seen in Shehzada which was seen recently, Kriti Sanon will also be seen in ‘The Crew’, ‘Ganapath’, ‘Adipurush’ and an untitled film with Shahid Kapoor.

After catapulting to the top league with the sweeping success of ‘MIMI’ that unanimously won her rave reviews, and later ‘Bhediya’ where she donned an entirely new avatar, Kriti Sanon is a shining example of an artist who walks the fine line between high-content and high-entertainment films.

Considering her interesting line-up that only seems to get more diverse and voluminous with every passing year, it’s safe to say that the actress will be ruling the roost in the next 5 years.

