Indian Army extends training support to Vicky Kaushal for Ronnie Screwvala's film on Uri attacks

The success of Raazi and rave reviews for Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal as a Pakistani Army man, is winning him accolades, and the Masaan actor is already on his way to play another role in a uniform. Ronnie Screwvaala’s movie on the Uri attacks will feature him as a Para Commando in the Special Forces, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The actor is taking off for Serbia in the first week of June for his role in Uri. The movie is based on the events of the terrorist attack on the army camp in Uri, Kashmir in September 2016. This was followed by a top-secret covert operation by the Indian Army. The movie will recreate the Indo-Pak border, the LOC and military posts along with terrorist camps in Serbia in a two-month long extensive schedule, as reported by Mirror.

The same report states that the Indian Army has extended support and training to the production, with Vicky and the supporting cast getting trained at Mumbai’s Navy Nagar with Captains and Majors teaching them slithering, using arms and ammunition, and other drills used by the armed forces.

During the Uri attack, small Indian commando teams successfully located the terrorist safe houses and killed about a dozen militants. The Army commandos crawled through mud, rocks and even landmines, for about three kilometers, with seven launch pads where terrorists had grouped together, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The movie features actress Yami Gautam opposite Vicky Kaushal and is directed by debutante director Aditya Dhar, known for his National Award winning short Boond.

Updated Date: May 25, 2018 13:21 PM