Vicky Kaushal shares first look posters of upcoming sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, The Immortal Ashwatthama will see Vicky Kaushal as a modern-day superhero.

Vicky Kaushal has shared the first look from his upcoming film The Immortal Ashwatthama. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Sharing the photo on his Twitter page, the actor wrote that he is overwhelmed and ecstatic.

The first look of The Immortal Ashwatthama has been released on the second anniversary of Kaushal's film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

One of the two posters shows a hand that has mechanical equipment attached to the fingers. One can see wires and also a lit-up city in the background. A man with a blue sabre is standing on the tips of the fingers, which is believed to be Kaushal's character in the film.

The second poster shows a huge idol of Lord Shiva and a man standing opposite it, holding a sword in his hand.

Overwhelmed and ecstatic !

On the 2nd anniversary of 'URI-The Surgical Strike' , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama

Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @AdityaDharFilms @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @soniakanwar22 pic.twitter.com/tYOVQ4FG1P — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 11, 2021

The Immortal Ashwatthama is expected to be an action-based superhero film set in modern times. Dhar had been to the US to work on the script of the film. Earlier, the director said that the entire film will be shot in Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand, and Namibia. The post-production, including the VFX, will be done in the US.

Dhar also said that he has carefully planned Kaushal's appearance for the film and it will involve the actor gaining and losing a lot of weighting throughout the filming. He also mentioned that the appearance of Kaushal in The Immortal Ashwatthama would come across as a surprise for his fans.

The Immortal Ashwatthama will go on floors from April 2021, Press Trust of India had earlier reported. Kaushal will be receiving training in horse-riding and various martial art forms including kravmaga and jujutsu.