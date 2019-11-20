Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar to reunite for superhero film The Immortal Ashwatthama; will go on floors in mid-2020

After their successful collaboration with Uri: The Surgical Strike, filmmaker Aditya Dhar and Vicky Kaushal are all set to reunite for a superhero film. Titled as The Immortal Ashwatthama, the film is touted as an action-based superhero flick set in modern times with Kaushal playing the titular role, reports Mumbai Mirror.



Dhar who has been in the US for the last five months working on the film's script and meeting VFX studios revealed that the film will begin production in mid-2020. Uri producer Ronnie Screwvala will be bankrolling the upcoming project.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror he informed, "Soft prep began two months ago while formal prep will start in a fortnight. We will shoot the entire film in a start-to-finish schedule and have shortlisted Greenland, Tokyo, New Zealand, and Namibia as locations. I will be collaborating with teams from all over the world on the action. The entire post-production, including the VFX, will be done in the US."

Dhar further adds that he has carefully planned Kaushal's appearance for the film and that it would involve the actor gaining and losing a lot of weight throughout the film. He also states that Kaushal's appearance for the film would come across as a surprise for fans.

Early, this year Uri: The Surgical Strike won the 66th National Award honours for background music and sound design. Dhar and Kaushal won the award for best director and best actor respectively.

Meanwhile, Kaushal Kaushal will star also in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from that, the actor has also been roped in to play the lead role in Shoojit Sircar’s biopic on the freedom fighter Shaheed Udham Singh.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2019 10:53:55 IST