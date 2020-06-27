Vicky Kaushal shares a video tribute on Sam Manekshaw's 12th death anniversary: Journey going to be special

Exactly a year ago, Vicky Kaushal had announced that a film on Sam Manekshaw was going to happen

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is one of India’s most revered army generals. Now, his life story is all set to come alive on the big screen through a Meghna Gulzar-directed biopic. On Manekshaw’s 12th death anniversary, Vicky Kaushal, who will play the general in the film, paid him rich tributes.

Vicky Kaushal shared a video featuring Sam Manekshaw on Instagram. “Remembering one of India's finest- Field Marshal #SamManekshaw. This journey is going to be very special! With @meghnagulzar #RonnieScrewvala @Bharat_rawail @rsvpmovies @bhavani.iyer @ishantanus,” he wrote along with the video.

Exactly a year ago, Vicky Kaushal had announced that a film on Sam Manekshaw was going to happen on social media. He had written how special he felt by being chosen for the titular role.

Speaking to news agency Indo Asian News Service, Kaushal had talked about the film and Manekshaw’s legacy.

The actor said, “He is a true legend that this country has produced. It’s an honour of the highest order for me to get an opportunity to play the part of Field Marshal Manekshaw. I am excited for that film. We will start shooting for first Field Marshal’s biopic in 2021. I will try to go as close to the character as possible in terms of looks”.

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was the architect behind India’s marvelous and swift victory over Pakistan in the war of 1971.

Undeterred in vision and blunt with words, Manekshaw had not thought twice before speaking up in front of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. When Gandhi had initiated the idea of Indo-Pak war in April of 1971, Manekshaw had straight up said that the army was not ready. He had asked for a few months’ time, which he received and gifted his PM a commendable win.