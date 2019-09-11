Vicky Kaushal shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, says 'dreams do come true'

Vicky Kaushal who is riding high on the success of his last release, Uri: The Surgical Strike, recently took a trip down the memory lane. The 31-year-old actor has shared a throwback photo from his childhood days on his Instagram story, where he can be seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan.

The photo collage shared by Vicky is from the sets of Shah Rukh's film, Asoka. Vicky who seems thrilled upon meeting Shah Rukh, is seen posing with a huge smile. On the other hand, he also shared a picture of himself sharing the stage with the Dilwale actor from a recent award function. Vicky captioned the image, "Dreams do come true".

Vicky Kaushal, who rose to fame with films like Sanju, short film, Lust Stories, and espionage thriller Raazi recalled an encounter with Shah Rukh at his residence, Mannat. In a chat show with fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adjania, how he was once invited to Shah Rukh Khan's house but chose to hid behind the curtains the entire duration because he arrived underdressed for the occasion. “Me, Taapsee, Rajkummar Rao...three-four of us were prepared for a birthday casual scene till we realised that we were so off. We were hanging out in one corner behind the curtain. I was so embarrassed because I was the first of that lot to enter,” he said.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht, biographical drama Sardar Udham Singh and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship amongst others.

(With inputs from agencies)

