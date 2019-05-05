Vicky Kaushal says Uri: The Surgical Strike is a special film: 'Idea was to give tribute to armed force'

Vicky Kaushal's body of work is steadily growing. The actor recently confessed that out of all his films, he'd always have a soft corner for Uri: The Surgical Strike.

"Uri... is a very special film for me and our idea was to give tribute to the Indian armed forces. The soldiers give up their today for our tomorrow and no words can signify or repay the sacrifices they make for our country," Vicky said in a statement.



View this post on Instagram Soiled Brat. 🇮🇳 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Jan 21, 2019 at 9:55pm PST

He added that the response which he received for the film was phenomenal. According to Vicky, "audiences have resonated with the emotion of patriotism, valour and sacrifices of our armed forces," which is a huge deal for a rising artiste like himself. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the war drama chronicled real-life events of the 2016 Uri attack in Kashmir. Featuring Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina, Uri: The Surgical Strike will make its small screen debut on 5 May, on Zee Cinema. Vicky is presently preparing for his role in yet another biopic, Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh where he plays the titular character who was an Indian freedom fighter.

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 15:27:00 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.