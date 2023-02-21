Following the huge success of IIFA 2022, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) Weekend and Awards returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on 26th and 27th May 2023 will be staged at the world-class Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment.

IIFA today is recognised not just as a major International event but an institution in its own right; a brand that is synonymous with Indian cinema. The highly anticipated two-day celebration will mark the 23rd Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards and is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities, and nations, creating everyone’s dream: “One People. One World”.

With the growing popularity and global recognition, back by popular demand the biggest celebration of Indian cinema will see National Award-Winning actor Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan assuming IIFA Awards hosting duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Vicky Kaushal said, “I feel hugely privileged, my journey with IIFA goes back by seven years to my first film, Masaan when I won the Best Debut Award, followed by Best Supporting Actor for Sanju and Best Actor for Sardar Udham last year. I can’t wait to be back to take centre stage as IIFA Awards host along with Abhishek Bachchan.”

Abhishek Bachchan added, “I’m ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd Edition of IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me and it gives me immense pleasure to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range that Indian cinema has to offer. With IIFA’s gigantic global fan following it is indeed an annual pilgrimage and an absolute honour to entertain and meet the fans there and connect with them globally. I look forward to hosting the IIFA Awards. See you all there!”

India and Abu Dhabi have had strong cultural and commercial ties for decades. IIFA 2023 will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences. NEXA continues its partnership as the title sponsor for the seventh consecutive edition.

The annual event which raises a toast to the best talents in Indian cinema, brings together dignitaries, international media, fans, and film enthusiasts from across the world. It presents them with a greater opportunity to boost tourism, trade, and the film production business, making Abu Dhabi and Yas Island a preferred destination for shoots and events.

The IIFA magic will escalate with LIVE performances by other Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon.

