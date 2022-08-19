Vicky Kaushal spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer on Koffee With Karan 7, where he had the company of Sidharth Malhotra.

Vicky Kaushal graced the couch of Koffee With Karan 7 with Sidharth Malhotra. The duo is shining bright after the phenomenal response to their respective films, Sardar Udham and Shershaah. Keeping aside the unavoidable gossips about their personal lives, Karan Johar dug deeper and posed questions on the actors’ contemporaries. Kaushal was asked about Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and the actor spoke in detail.

Talking about the supposed comparisons between the three of them, Kaushal said, “I feel all these tracks are running parallelly and everybody’s pursuit is for excellence and everybody’s pursuit is for leaving a great legacy behind. That is what we are all pursuing for and that's what we are all aiming for, that is what we are all working hard for. I think with changing times the definition of being a star changes.”

He added, “I have seen them and I have admired them and I have already looked up to them ki ‘yaar kabhi mujhe bhi aisi film mile’. So I never get into this comparison that I never feel that I am equal to them. I feel ki acha yaar meri journey chal rahi hai. I used to watch their films when I wasn’t even in the industry, be it Ranbir, Ranveer even Sid everybody. It just doesn’t come to me organically. Like sometimes I have fan moments with them.”

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor shared the same frame for the first time in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet in 2015, a period drama set in the 1960s about the city of Bombay and how it became everyone’s favourite mistress. In 2018, Rajkumar Hirani brought them together in Sanju, the biopic of Sanjay Dutt.

Coming to Ranveer Singh, he was about to play Vicky Kaushal’s brother in Karan Johar’s Takht. The film was announced in 2019 and was supposed to release on December 24, 2021 but has now been put on hold. It starred Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

