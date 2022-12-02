Vicky Kaushal graces Shehnaaz Gill's chat show, shares an adorable moment with Punjab's Katrina Kaif

After posing together for photos at film producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party, Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill are back together, though this time for the Punjabi actress’s upcoming chat show, ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill‘. As Vicky graced the sets of the chat show, the two got indulged in a fun interaction that lasted long and seemed quite an entertainer. Calling the Uri actor a ‘true star’, Shehnaaz also took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from the episode. While a few photos show the two engrossed in talks, other pictures also show Vicky and Shehnaaz trying out romantic poses for the camera.

In her caption, Shehnaaz noted how Vicky made her feel like family and someone whom she has known for ages. “I guess this is what a true star is. Vicky Kaushal, I’m delighted to have met you once again and today’s chat was more than just conversations… I wish you nothing but success, good health, and positivity always”, she further wrote.

Besides this, Shehnaaz also extended best wishes for Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The post was later also shared by Vicky on his IG story with a sweet note that reads, “Such a pleasure meeting and chatting with you Shehnaaz. Such a pure soul you are! I wish only the best for you in life.”

Notably, Vicky has been busy these days with the promotions of his upcoming film where he features alongside actors Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The film is all set for an OTT release on Disney + Hotstar on 16 December 2022.

As a part of this, he was also invited by Shehnaaz on her show. A video of the two also went viral recently where Vicky and Shehnaaz were spotted by the media just at the time when he arrived for the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The two were dressed in coordinated yellow outfits and gave each other a warm hug upon meeting.

