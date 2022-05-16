In a career spanning almost a decade, Kaushal has some notable works to his credit. Popularly known for his roles in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, and Sardar Udham, Vicky has established himself as one of the leading actors in Bollywood.

Vicky Kaushal turns 34 today, on 16 May. Born to action director Sham Kaushal, Vicky entered the film industry in 2012 and worked as an assistant director with Anurag Kashyap on the crime drama film Gangs of Wasseypur. In the same year, he appeared in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. However, the 2015 drama film Masaan displayed Vicky’s acting prowess.

In a career spanning almost a decade, Kaushal has some notable works to his credit. Popularly known for his roles in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, and Sardar Udham, Vicky has established himself as one of the leading actors in Bollywood.

His movies also had some memorable songs which complemented his performances. As Vicky Kaushal celebrates his 34 birthday today, here is a look at some of his best songs:

1. Challa (Main Lad Jaana)

The song Challa was featured in the 2019 film Uri- The Surgical Strike. Romy, Vivek Hariharan, and Shashwat Sachdev lent their voices. The song features Vicky Kaushal training vigorously. The song has over 54 million views on YouTube.

2. Pachtaoge

Pachtaoge from the album Jaani Ve features Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi. Sung by Arijit Singh, this song about love and betrayal garnered over 590 million views since it was shared on YouTube.

3. Tu Kisi Rail Si

The song featured in the independent drama film Masaan which featured Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The song was sung by Swanand Kirkire and was composed by the Indian Ocean. The song features the budding relationship between Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi.

4. Daryaa

Daryaa from Manmarizyaan depicts the story of love and heartbreak and features Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. The track is sung by Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya. The song narrates the post-breakup lives of Vicky and Taapsee’s characters.

3. Channa Ve

The song Channa Ve is featured in the 2020 film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship. The song features Bhoomi Pednekar alongside Vicky Kaushal and was composed by Akhil Sachdeva.

