Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles. It is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday said he has started preparing for his much-anticipated film Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The National Award winner will play the titular war hero in the biographical drama, directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies.

Kaushal took to Instagram to share the update with fans and followers. "Here we go... Prep starts! #SAMBAHADUR @meghnagulzar @rsvpmovies," the Sardar Udham actor captioned the picture of the film's script.

Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. Sam Bahadur marks the second collaboration between Gulzar and Kaushal after their 2017 blockbuster Raazi. Bhavani Iyer, who wrote Raazi, has penned the script of the upcoming biographical drama along with Gulzar and Shantanu Srivastava (Badhaai Ho!).

50 years ago, this week, India triumphed in the historic 1971 war. Another reason it is also special for us is that we welcome @sanyamalhotra07 as Silloo Manekshaw and @fattysanashaikh as Smt. Indira Gandhi to our #Samबहादुर family! Eager to experience this very special journey! pic.twitter.com/acTJGu4ova — Meghna Gulzar (@meghnagulzar) December 13, 2021

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will play Manekshaw's wife Silloo, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be seen in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Talking about the film, Vicky Kaushal said in a statement, “I had always heard stories about Sam Bahadur from my parents who hail from Punjab and have seen the 1971 war but when I read the script I was completely blown away. He is a hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved to this day and capturing his spirit in the film is of the highest importance to me.”

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Sam Bahadur.

