Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are a Jodi made in heaven, we would say. The aww-dorable couple never fails to dish out major couple goals ever since they tied the knot. From displaying their love and affection for each other to sharing the most romantic pictures, fans can’t take their eyes off this stunning couple. Recently, Vicky Kaushal gave husband goals as he expressed that as a partner, he wants to always make sure that Katrina is happy. Besides that, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star also spills the beans about their love language and the three magical words between them.

Vicky Kaushal Always Wants Katrina Kaif To Be Happy

During a conversation with Nikhil Taneja, Vicky Kaushal said, “I am genuinely at a phase when I am just trying to understand what being a husband is and I learn every day. But all I know is that I want to see her smiling, that is all that matters to me. That is what I want to know, that whatever she is doing, wherever she is, and in whichever mental space she is in, she is happy. I want her to be that person that she is feeling happy. When I see that she’s not feeling that, I just don’t care about anything else. Maybe I have not solved the situation, but if I could just make her smile, that’s all that matters to me. It not that I succeed every time but you keep trying. It’s truly been a very evolving journey for me after marriage with Katrina Kaif.”

‘Three Magical Words’ Between Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Calling Katrina Kaif a talkative person, Vicky Kaushal expressed that he loves to listen, but there are times that he tells Katrina that he doesn’t get to talk. He said, “We used to laugh about it later, but during our initial few arguments, I used to say, ‘Listen, I don’t get to talk’.”

He went on to say, “She is a person who loves to talk, and I am a person who loves to listen. But when you are on opposite ends and you are trying to come to an understanding, talk-listen-talk-listen, we both have to exchange that role. So, it was our internal joke that more than ‘I love you’, I have said ‘let me talk’. These were the three magical words between the both of us, and we have laughed so much about it. But when I’m troubled or feeling agitated, she is the person who wants to talk about it, discuss it, come to a conclusion, and sort it out.”

Watch the whole video here:

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif’s Upcoming Films

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen next in Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also casts Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. Post that, the actor has The Immortal Ashwatthama on his plate alongside Allu Arjun and Sara Ali Khan. Other than this, Uri: The Surgical Strike fame is roped in for The Great Indian Family opposite Manushi Chillar.

Talking about Katrina Kaif’s professional commitments, the actress will star in Sriram Raghavan’s directorial Merry Christmas opposite south sensation Vijay Sethupathi. Post that, she has Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan in her kitty. Adding to her list of projects, it is said that Katrina also has Chandu Champion in the pipeline.