Vicky Kaushal: 'Those three days during my wedding with Katrina Kaif were the happiest days of my life'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are truly couple goals. They never fail to mesmerise their fans with their romantic pictures and expression of love, admiration for each other. Although both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal keep their personal lives to themselves, they never miss an opportunity to shower praises on each other, thereby proving that both of them are head over heels for each other. As per the recent reports, Vicky Kaushal has recently spilled beans on his relationship with his beautiful wife Katrina.

Vicky Kaushal’s happiest three days of life

In an interview with Grazia India, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor was asked about the most treasured memories of his life. In response to this question, he said that his wedding with Katrina was the ‘happiest three days of his life’. Recalling his precious memories, Vicky said, “When I cracked my first audition and I told my mom about it and she started dancing. My wedding, the happiest three days of my life, and many such moments, like even on film sets there have been moments when you feel like something special just happened. You felt it. Those moments are very special.”

When asked about the first person whom he contacts to share any news, the actor within seconds responded to say, ‘Katrina’. He further revealed about his love language saying, “I am a typical Punjabi. Jhappi, a hug is always our love language.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s romantic journey

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were rumoured to be dating for a few years. However, both actors never confirmed their relationship. Therefore, when the news of their wedding broke, fans were excited and emotional at the same time. The couple exchanged vows in 2021 in a private wedding. The private event was graced by their close friends and family members.

On the work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in a romantic comedy titled, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film turned out to be successful and the box-office collection was praiseworthy. Next, the actor is prepping for Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phonebooth which failed miserably at the box office. Now, the actress will be seen in Merry Christmas which will also star Vijay Sethupathi.