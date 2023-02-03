Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri's new film gets a release date; Karan Johar shares news with fans

Karan Johar has dropped exciting news for all his fans. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director took to social media to announce another collaboration between his production house Dharma Productions and Vicky Kaushal. While few details about the new movie are known, the star cast of the upcoming film has been revealed. According to Karan Johar, the as-yet untitled venture will see Vicky Kaushal star against Ammy Virk and Qala fame Triptii Dimri. Notably, this will also be Karan Johar’s second collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, after Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha. The film will be directed by Anand Tiwari and is set to hit theatres on 25 August this year.

Making the announcement on his social media handles, Karan Johar wrote, “We’re bringing together three absolute POWERHOUSES OF TALENT – Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk & Triptii Dimri, led by the supremely talented director Anand Tiwari. Get ready, it will be entertainment unlimited as this yet to be titled film makes its way to the cinema halls on 25th August, 2023!”

Check the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



According to an earlier report, the movie will be streaming by Amazon Prime Video in India as well as over 240 countries and territories, post its theatrical run. The project is being produced by Anand Tiwari, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

This is not the only Dharma Productions release that is being keenly anticipated by fans. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which marks Johar’s return to filmmaking, is set to release on 28 July. The romantic comedy, which brings back Gully Boy co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was earlier set to hit theatres on 28 April, but postponed its release to avoid a clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



Taking to his social media handles, Karan Johar dropped the poster of the movie and also announced its new release date. “They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story – we’re coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar,” he wrote.

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

As for Vicky Kaushal, the Uri actor was last seen in a cameo appearance in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. He has a slew of projects lined up, including Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and Laxman Utrekar’s untitled movie opposite Sara Ali Khan.

