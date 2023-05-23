In a sad piece of news for the Telugu film industry, senior actor Sarath Babu passed away at the age of 71 on Monday, 22 May 2023. The veteran who was battling a prolonged illness breathed his last at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, where he was admitted last month and was reportedly undergoing treatment for a long time. As per media reports, he succumbed due to sepsis in his whole body and multiple organ failure. The news was confirmed by his publicist, thus evoking condolences and tributes from across the country. Prominent celebrities from the South and politicians also paid their heartfelt tribute to the veteran actor’s family.

As soon as the news broke, superstar Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and paid tributes to Sarath Babu. “A great actor and a great friend, Sarathbabu has passed away. The days of acting with him are a shadow in my mind. Introduced by my Gurunath in Tamil. He excelled in many timeless roles. Cinema has lost a good actor. My tribute to him,” he tweeted in Telugu.

https://twitter.com/ ikamalhaasan/status/ 1660604918124937217

Actor-politician Prakash Raj also took to Twitter and paid tributes with a message that reads, “Wonderful to have met this ever smiling soul.. will cherish his warmth and encouragement throughout my career.. thank you dearest #SarathBabu for everything. RIP”

https://twitter.com/ prakashraaj/status/ 1660615157033349120

Superstar Rajinikanth also took to Twitter and paid an emotional tribute to his old friend. “Today I lost my close friend and wonderful man, Sarath Babu. It is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted in Telugu.

https://twitter.com/ rajinikanth/status/ 1660653129782771713

Among others, prominent celebrities like Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Nani, Sai Dharam Tej, and Renowned Telugu film producer MS Raju also paid their heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and paid his tribute to Sarath Babu. “Shri Sarath Babu Ji was versatile and creative. He will be remembered for several popular works in several languages during his long film career. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/ narendramodi/status/ 1660642540939366400

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu also condoled his demise.

As tributes continue to pour in, the late actor’s mortal remains will be brought to Chennai on Tuesday where he will be cremated by his family.

About Sarath Babu

Known for predominantly working in Tamil and Telugu cinema, Sarath Babu has appeared in over 200 films, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and a few Malayalam and Hindi films. While he made his debut in films in 1973 with a Telugu film, he later rose to fame with his role in the Tamil film Nizhal Nijamagiradhu (1978).

Having worked in a number of films, Sarath Babu has received eight state Nandi Awards among other honours. He was last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab (2021).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.