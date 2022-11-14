Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Kumar passed away on November 10 after battling cancer. He was the man who gave veteran star Amitabh Bachchan hits like Do Aur Do Paanch, Yaarana, and Mr. Natwarlal. Jaya Bachchan was spotted at the Kumar’s prayer meet that happened yesterday on November 13.

However, Bachchan said he would be hesitant in attending his funeral. He wrote an aching note on his blog remembering the filmmaker. “Rakesh Sharma, first AD to Prakash Mehra on ‘ZANJEER’ .. then independent director for other PM ( prakash mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country ) films .. and singularly – Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana, et al .. and such great camaraderie on sets and else where, socially, during events and Holi. One by one they all leave..But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget .. his sense of screen play and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana .. his complete faith in his worth..and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety,” expressed Bachchan.

He added, “A most affable and kind hearted human, ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced..! No I shall hesitate to go to his funeral .. for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh! You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered.. !”

Bachchan’s current release Uunchai is holding extremely well at the ticket windows after a long lull commercially. His other releases this year were Jhund, Runway 34, Brahmastra, and Goodbye.

