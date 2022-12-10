Veteran actress Veena Kapoor killed by son over property dispute, actress Nilu Kohli reveals shocking details

After reports of a 74-year-old woman being killed by her son in Mumbai made multiple rounds on the internet, a shocking piece of news has come from the development revealing that the woman was none other than veteran actress Veena Kapoor who was killed by younger son Sachin Kapoor over a property dispute. While she allegedly died after being hit by a baseball bat on her head, her son drove away from the city and further dumped the body of the elderly actress in a river in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. In connection with this, the police have also arrested Veena Kapoor’s son and his servant who reportedly helped him in carrying out the crime.

As soon as the news spread, actress Nilu Kohli who is known for working on several projects with the late actress also took to her Instagram handle and shared a note.

Expressing her shock over hearing the news, Nilu wrote, “Veenaji you deserved better. I am heartbroken, about posting this for you. What should I say? Am at a total loss for words. Hope you are finally resting in peace after so many years of struggle.”

She further shared details about the incident and said it was at the veteran actress’ residence in Kalpataru Society in Juhu where she was killed by her son with a baseball bat who later dumped her body into a river near Matheran, Raigad.

Her US-based son, after getting suspicious, alerted the Juhu police following which his younger son was arrested. She wrote further adding that it was during the interrogation that the accused revealed he killed his mother in a fit of rage after hitting a baseball bat multiple times on her head. He further also reportedly confessed that a property dispute was ongoing between the two, following which he committed the crime.

Check the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nilu Kohli (@nilukohli)



As soon as the post was shared, many took to the comment section and shared their condolences. It is pertinent to note that the investigations around the case are still underway and the police are looking for the victim’s body. An official statement is also awaited from the police.

