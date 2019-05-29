You are here:

Veteran actress Tanuja hospitalised for abdominal pain; Kajol visits mother to check on her health

Veteran actress Tanuja was hospitalised on Tuesday evening after she complained of abdominal pain and is expected to undergo operation for a condition called diverticulitis, reported Press Trust of India, citing hospital authorities.

Tanuja's daughter and actress Kajol, whose father-in-law and action director Veeru Devgan passed away two days ago, was photographed while visiting her mother at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

A popular Bollywood actor, Tanuja hails from a prominent film family. Tanuja was born to filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhna Samarth in 1943. She was married to filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee but the two had parted ways long ago before his death in 2008.

Her most popular Hindi films include Jewel Thief, Haathi Mere Saathi, Do Chore, Izzat, Prem Rog. In 1963, Tanuja debuted in Bengali cinema opposite Uttam Kumar in Deya Neya. Among her well known Bengali films are Shonar Pahar, Andha Bichar, Anubhav and others.

Tanuja's recent prominent appearances have been in films like Son of Sardaar, starring her son-in law Ajay Devgn, and Konkona Sen's A Death In The Gunj.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 19:47:25 IST

