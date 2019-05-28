You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai attend Ajay Devgn's father Veeru Devgan's funeral

FP Staff

May 28, 2019 09:46:13 IST

Veeru Devgan, noted action director and father of Bollywood A-lister Ajay Devgn, passed away on Monday. Many Bollywood celebrities arrived at Ajay and Kajol's house to pay their last respects.

Veeru Devgan with son Ajay Devgan. Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Boney Kapoor, Salim Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Suniel Shetty were among the personalities who attended Veeru Devgan's funeral, held at 6 pm on Monday.

Anupam Kher, director duo Abbas-Mustan, Tamil actor Siddharth, Nushrat Bharucha, IFTDA president Ashoke Pandit, Kunal Kohli, Anees Bazmee took to social media to pen heartfelt condolences.

The Bollywood stunt director was a well known figure in the 80s, having contributed to most of the box office hits at the time. Veeru also directed his son Ajay (in the lead) opposite Amitabh Bachchan in a film titled Hindustan Ki Kasam.

Veeru also appeared before the camera to act in films like Kranti, Saurabh and Singhasanreports News 18. The veteran dabbled in multiple fields of cinema. He produced films like Dil Kya Kare (1999) and Singhasan (1986). Veeru also co-produced Vishwatma (1992).

However, he hardly attended film events in the recent past (probably owing to his health and old age) and was last seen at the screening of Ajay's Total Dhamaal.

tags: Abhishek Bachchan , Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan , Ajay Devgn , Amitabh Bachchan , Boney Kapoor , Salim Khan , Sanjay Dutt , Shah Rukh Khan , Veeru Devgan , Vidya Balan

