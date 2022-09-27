Veteran actor Asha Parekh will be felicitated with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. The news was tweeted by ANI.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award to be given to veteran actress Asha Parekh this year (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/lGj5Kl92Oa — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

In a career spanning over four decades, from a child artist to a cameo, the actress has been a part of many classic films that continue to entertain fans till today. For the first seven years of her career, she was a child artist and did special appearances. Her debut film as a lead was in 1959 in the form of Dil Deke Dekho.

She then went on to be seen in films like Hum Hindustani, Ghunghat, Gharana, Chhaya, Teesri Manzil, Do Badan, Love In Tokyo, Upkar, Kanyaadan, Chirag, Mahal, Bhai Bhai, Kati Patang, Hathyar, Barwara. Her last film was Sar Aankhon Par, where she had a cameo.

Last year, Mumbai’s Bollywood Art Project (BAP) recently created a beautiful mural featuring yesteryear film actors Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen in Bandra’s Chapel Road. The BAP has always been appreciated for painting Mumbai walls with the colours of Bollywood. This recent mural was completed in 17 days. Following which they shared several glimpses of the creative project via their Instagram handle.

Explaining his work, artist Ranjit Dahiya said that dedicating the wall to Bollywood’s living evergreen beauties is very precious to him. “We had done a beautiful painting of Sridevi and Madhubala earlier. However, after the uproar against Budweiser (for the advertisement featuring Lionell Messi), they commissioned a new painting from us. We thought what would be better than dedicating the wall to Ashaji, Waheedaji, and Helenji. They are still friends, and they encapsulate what Bollywood stands for,” Dahiya told The Indian Express.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram