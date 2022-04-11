Shiv Kumar Subramaniam wrote the screenplay for movies like Parinda (1989), 1942: A Love Story (1994) and Hazaron Khwahishen Aisi (2003).

Actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, known for his roles in 2 States, Meenakshi Sunderashwar and Hichki, has passed away. He also wrote the screenplay for movies like Parinda (1989), 1942: A Love Story (1994) and Hazaron Khwahishen Aisi (2003).

Subramaniam also won a Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay for Parinda and Best Story for Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to social media and informed that the funeral will take place today, 11 April at Mumbai’s Mokshdham Hindu Shamshan Bhoomi.

“With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam,” the official statement shared by Mehta read.

Several celebrities from the industry are posting condolence messages for Subramaniam’s family. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed shock and pain about the tragic demise of his dear friend. Taking to his Twitter handle, Pandit stated that Subramaniam was a great actor and a brilliant human being. He also expressed his heartfelt condolences to Subramanium's wife Divya.

Extremely shocked and pained to know about the tragic demise of our dear friend, a great actor and a brilliant human being Shiv Subramaniam. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Divya. May God give you enough energy to face this tragedy . ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LvTM0mZhFi — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 11, 2022

Taking to her Facebook account, Ginny Weds Sunny actor Ayesha Raza Mishra shared a note saying “Rest in peace Shiv.”

Meanwhile, renowned journalist Beena Sarwar paid tribute to Subramaniam and also revealed that the actor’s son, Jahaan had died two months ago due to a brain tumour.

Gutted to hear this news. Incredibly tragic, esp as it happened just two months after the passing of his and Divya’s only child - Jahaan, taken by a brain tumour 2 weeks before his 16th birthday.

RIP #ShivkumarSubramaniam https://t.co/GkW6ATUhhN — beena sarwar (@beenasarwar) April 10, 2022

Subramaniam rose to fame for his performance in Colors TV show Mukti Bandhan (2011) where he played the lead character. He was last seen in Netflix movie Meenakshi Sundareshwar, where he portrayed the role of Sanya Malhotra’s onscreen father. His other works include Rocky Handsome (2016), Ungli (2014) and Kaminey (2009).