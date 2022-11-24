Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale admitted to ICU, condition critical
The 82-year-old actor is undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for the last few days.
Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale has been admitted to the ICU of a hospital here after his health deteriorated, sources close to his family said on Wednesday evening.
His condition was critical, they said. The 82-year-old actor is undergoing treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here for the last few days.
Hospital officials refused to make any statement about his condition. Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including 1990 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Agneepath” and “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” (1999) starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His latest Marathi film ‘Godavari‘ is currently running in theatres.
