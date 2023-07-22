Veteran actor Rekha, the ageless diva of Hindi cinema, has always been vocal about her relationship and love life. But her biography Rekha: The Untold Story, makes some explosive revelations. The biography has claimed that Rekha is in a live-in relationship with her secretary Farzana. There are some claims (unconfirmed) that say she’s the actor’s lover.

“Farzana controls and tightly monitors the comings and goings in Rekha’s life and household. She is a formidable gatekeeper and is said to vet each phone call and choreograph practically every minute of Rekha’s life. Rekha has clothed herself in mystique and secrecy — and it is Farzana who makes it possible for her to have such a hermetic existence,” the biography reads.

Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri on Rekha

Rekha is no doubt an epitome of style and grace and is aging like fine wine! She was seen flaunting her innate glam recently after she arrived for Christian Dior’s high-anticipated collection showcase in Mumbai. Ahead of the French luxury brand, Rekha also met Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior, and posed for a picture. Without compromising on her love for sarees, Rekha was dressed in a pretty white organza saree teamed up with a matching blouse, golden earrings, bangles, a golden potli, and bold red lips. Taking to her Instagram handle, Maria Grazia shared the picture on Instagram and called Rekha “India’s most iconic woman.”

“I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi last night for the first time. India’s most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour,” she wrote.

Fans couldn’t agree more with it as many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “The Asian timeless style icon”, while another one wrote, “She’s such an icon. How elegant is her look.”