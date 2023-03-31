Veteran Bollywood star Rekha is no doubt an epitome of style and grace and is aging like fine wine! She was seen flaunting her innate glam recently after she arrived for Christian Dior’s high-anticipated collection showcase in Mumbai. Ahead of the French luxury brand, Rekha also met Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of Dior, and posed for a picture. Without compromising on her love for sarees, Rekha was dressed in a pretty white organza saree teamed up with a matching blouse, golden earrings, bangles, a golden potli, and bold red lips. Taking to her Instagram handle, Maria Grazia shared the picture on Instagram and called Rekha “India’s most iconic woman.”

“I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi last night for the first time. India’s most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour,” she wrote.

Elated fans couldn’t agree more with it as many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. A user wrote, “The Asian timeless style icon”, while another one wrote, “She’s such an icon. How elegant is her look.”

The same picture was also shared by Dior’s official Instagram account with a caption that reads, “The House has long held Indian culture in high esteem, and here the legendary actress Rekha is accompanied by @MariaGraziaChiuri ahead of the Dior Fall 23 show.”

Meanwhile, Rekha later in the evening also attended the luxury brand’s fashion show which was held in Mumbai’s Gateway of India. Dressed in a pink Kanjivaram silk saree, Rekha looked amazing as she posed for the media.

Dior’s Mumbai fashion show

In a first-of-its-kind, Christian Dior held an official calendar show in Mumbai on Thursday, 30 March 2023. Launching its Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection against the magnificent backdrop of the historic Gateway of India, the French luxury fashion house invited celebrities from across the world and the film industry including the Ambanis, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shweta Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput, Natasha Poonawala, among others.

