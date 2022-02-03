Ramesh Deo was known for films such as Anand and Aap Ki Kasam in Hindi cinema and his extensive work in the Marathi film industry.

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo died on Wednesday following a heart attack at the age of 93, his filmmaker son Abhinay Deo said. "He passed away due to a heart attack around 8.30 PM tonight at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was 93," Abhinay Deo told Press Trust of India.

Ramesh featured in more than 250 Hindi films and nearly 200 Marathi movies in his career spanning 60 years. He is known for films such as Anand and Aap Ki Kasam in Hindi cinema and his extensive work in the Marathi film industry.

The actor was known for his unassuming screen presence, playing varied roles--from friendly doctor, menacing villain to a loveable family friend. He brought on-screen with him his affable trademark moustache and smile, which would either charm the audience or instil fear, depending on the role he played.

In the mid-60s, he turned towards Hindi cinema. He largely appeared as a character actor playing both positive and negative parts, including Aarti, Anand, Aap Ki Kasam, Mere Apne, Jeevan Mrityu, Saraswatichandra, Teen Bahuraniyan, Khilona, Ghayal Once Again, Jolly LLB, among others.

The actor straddled several movie eras with ease, from Dilip Kumar, Rajesh Khanna to Amitabh Bachchan. In filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1971 classic Anand, Ramesh played Dr Prakash Kulkarni, featuring alongside his actor wife Seema Deo. The couple played on-screen pair in the film.

Ramesh was also a TV veteran, having featured in over 30 Marathi dramas. As an artist, he wasn't limited to just acting as he also produced feature films, turned a director, backed TV serials and over 250 ad films.

Born in Amravati, Maharashtra, Ramesh Deo, made his debut in a cameo appearance in the 1951 Marathi film Paatlaachi Por. His first full-fledged role came in the Marathi movie Andhala Magto Ek Dola (1956), directed by Raja Paranjape.

Though his work eventually slowed down in the 90s, he even went on to work with new-age stars in films like Jolly LLB with Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol starrer Ghayal Once Again, which marked his last big-screen appearance in 2016.

He is survived by his wife a veteran actor Seema Deo and two sons Ajinkya Deo, a Marathi actor and Abhinay Deo, a film director. Abhinay is best known for Delhi Belly.

Check out a few tribute tweets for the actor

AUM Shanti Ramesh Deo ji 🙏 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) February 3, 2022

Saddened to hear the news of evergreen personality, Shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Condolences to the family 🙏🏻 #RIP 🙏🏼 #RameshDeo sir 💐🙏 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 2, 2022

Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passes away at the age of 93. A rare talent who could be both, the most hated villain & the nicest guy. With a career spanning over 65 years, he leaves behind a rich legacy of a variety of roles in Marathi & Hindi films. विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि. ॐ शांति! pic.twitter.com/j0sXFiffx1 — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) February 2, 2022

For anyone who followed Hindi/Marathi cinema in 60s/70s, Ramesh Deo was a near permanent presence. Fine ‘Supporting’ actor in Hindi cinema (recall Anand), he was an absolute superstar in Marathi. Om Shanti. RIP pic.twitter.com/LaZS9Z7yWX — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) February 3, 2022

Saddened to know about the demise of senior actor Shri Ramesh Deo. Shri Deo immortalized many characters with his great acting skills. My prayers for the departed soul🙏🏻 — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) February 2, 2022

Saddened to hear about the sudden exit of the evergreen personality of Marathi cinema, Legendary shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Deepest condolences to the family 🙏🏻 #OmShanti 🙏🏻

सुर तेच छेडीता

गीत उमटले नवे…😇 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) February 2, 2022

Sad to know the demise of veteran actor #RameshDev ji. End of an Era, His contribution to Indian Cinema is immense, he will always be remembered for his Memorable performance in Marathi & Hindi films. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and admirers . #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bmrs2Hhwj6 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 2, 2022

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)