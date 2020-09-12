Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri admitted to Mumbai hospital after testing positive for coronavirus
Himani Shivpuri said she is receiving treatment at Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai on the advice of her doctors.
Veteran Bollywood and television actor Himani Shivpuri on Saturday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.
The 59-year-old actor said she is receiving treatment at Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai on the advice of her doctors.
Shivpuri, who recently shot for comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, said even though adequate safety measures were followed on the sets, she still doesn't know how she contracted the disease.
"I have no idea how I got COVID-19... Nobody seems to know where one would get it from," the actor added.
Shivpuri had revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier in the day in a post on her official Instagram page.
"Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested," she had posted.
Check out the post
In her over three-decade-long career, Shivpuri has featured in many critically-acclaimed and blockbuster movies such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Raja, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Khamoshi, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham....
On the small screen, she has been part of shows such as Yatra, Sasural Simar Ka, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, and Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani.
As of Friday, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 10 lakh, with the death toll reaching 28,724, according to a health official.
