Entertainment

Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri admitted to Mumbai hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Himani Shivpuri said she is receiving treatment at Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai on the advice of her doctors.

FP Staff September 12, 2020 17:10:27 IST
Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri admitted to Mumbai hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Veteran Bollywood and television actor Himani Shivpuri on Saturday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 59-year-old actor said she is receiving treatment at Holy Spirit hospital in suburban Mumbai on the advice of her doctors.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
"The doctor suggested I should get admitted to Holy Spirit hospital because I am 60-year-old and I have a history of diabetes. So today morning I got admitted. Shivpuri told PTI.

Shivpuri, who recently shot for comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, said even though adequate safety measures were followed on the sets, she still doesn't know how she contracted the disease.

"I have no idea how I got COVID-19... Nobody seems to know where one would get it from," the actor added.

Shivpuri had revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier in the day in a post on her official Instagram page.

"Gud morning this to inform you that I tested positive for Covid. Anyone who has come in contact with me kindly get yourself tested," she had posted.

Check out the post

In her over three-decade-long career, Shivpuri has featured in many critically-acclaimed and blockbuster movies such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Raja, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Khamoshi, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham....

On the small screen, she has been part of shows such as Yatra, Sasural Simar Ka, Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi, and Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani.

As of Friday, Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 10 lakh, with the death toll reaching 28,724, according to a health official.

Updated Date: September 12, 2020 17:10:27 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

The Batman shoot temporarily suspended after production member tests positive for coronavirus
Entertainment

The Batman shoot temporarily suspended after production member tests positive for coronavirus

The Batman was one of the first major productions to resume in the UK with enhanced safety and distancing measures in place after restrictions due to the lockdown were eased

Dwayne Johnson reveals he, his family tested positive for coronavirus but have now recovered
Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson reveals he, his family tested positive for coronavirus but have now recovered

Dwayne Johnson said he and his family had gotten the virus through close family friends.

Sonu Sood offers to help students facing difficulty in reaching JEE, NEET exam centres
Entertainment

Sonu Sood offers to help students facing difficulty in reaching JEE, NEET exam centres

Sonu Sood further demanded to postpone the JEE Main and NEET exams, writing it is not only an exam for students but it is also an exam for the government