Veronica Mars teaser: Hulu's reboot of SoCal noir series, starring Kristen Bell, to premiere on 26 July

Three seasons, one film and two books later, Veronica Mars is all set to return as an eight-episode limited series on Hulu on 26 July, the show's official handle announced on Twitter. Kristen Bell will reprise her role as the eponymous detective in the reboot.

Hope we can still be friends. #VeronicaMars returns July 26th, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/AIM7NRVJEz — Veronica Mars (@veronicamars) April 12, 2019

The clip shows Bell's Veronica Mars packing her bag for her spring break in the fictional Southern California town of Neptune. While the teaser does not elaborate much on the case that she will investigate in the miniseries, she flashes her taser gun and says that she's "good to go" to the land of "drunks, derelicts, flashers, frat boys, sorority vomit, pickpockets, bottomless drinks, topless dancers, street scum and beach bums."

In September 2018, Hulu officially confirmed the revival of Veronica Mars, and announced that series creator Rob Thomas will return, along with Bell. Other returning cast members include Jason Dohring (Logan Echolls), Enrico Colantoni (Keith Mars), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), Francis Capra (Eli "Weevil" Navarro) and Ryan Hansen (Dick Casablancas). New actors have also come on board, which include Dawnn Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Clifton Collins Jr, and JK Simmons.

According to Thomas, the show is set five years after the film and will "take Veronica Mars back to its hardcore So-Cal noir roots."

Earlier, Bell had stated that the limited series is "going to be darker and bigger and more cinematic, a little bit different" in comparison to the original series.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 12:11:20 IST

