Veronica Mars, starring Kristen Bell, may return as an eight-episode limited series, written by Rob Thomas

Veronica Mars is set to return after three seasons, a movie in 2014 and two books as an eight-episode series on Hulu. Kristen Bell will be seen in the lead role and Rob Thomas penning the whole project, reports E! News.

A deal hasn't been finalised yet. It is also unknown if any other original series other castmembers might return or what the plot of the revival series is.

Bell is working on NBC comedy The Good Place as of now. "There's a certain pride that I have, which I have no right to have because I have done none of that. But Kristen is somebody who would've been discovered had she never done Veronica Mars, she would be doing just fine right now. It's huge fun," Thomas said about her career arc and Veronica Mars not affecting her current projects.

Both Hulu and Warner Bros. declined to comment on the Veronica Mars revival.

In 2013, the two launched a Kickstarter campaign to make a film in continuation of the series and raised almost $6 million against a $2 million goal. The film was released in 2014, scoring positive reviews from critics.

Rob Thomas and Jennifer Graham have also written two novels based — Veronica Mars: Mrs. Kiss and Tell and Veronica Mars: The Thousand-Dollar Tan Line.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 11:42 AM