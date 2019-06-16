Veronica Mars Season 4 trailer: Kristen Bell's eponymous sleuth returns to take down a serial bomber

Three seasons, one film and two books later, Veronica Mars is all set to return as an eight-episode limited series on Hulu on 26 July, the trailer of which was unveiled on 14 June. Kristen Bell will reprise her role as the eponymous sleuth in the reboot.

Years after Mars returns to her hometown of Neptune, she springs into action after a string of explosions claim lives of spring breakers in the seaside tourist town. "Veronica is drawn into an epic mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach," says its official description.

Other returning cast members include Jason Dohring (Logan Echolls), Enrico Colantoni (Keith Mars), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), Francis Capra (Eli "Weevil" Navarro) and Ryan Hansen (Dick Casablancas). New actors have also come on board, which include Dawnn Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Clifton Collins Jr, and JK Simmons. The trailer indicates that the Oscar-winning Simmons will take on the role of the antagonist.

Earlier, Bell had stated that the limited series is "going to be darker and bigger and more cinematic, a little bit different" in comparison to the original series.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jun 16, 2019 12:17:56 IST