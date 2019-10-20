You are here:

Venom 2: Naomie Harris in talks to play Spider-Man villain Shriek in Andy Serkis directorial

Naomie Harris is in negotiations to board the cast of Venom 2. According to Variety, if the deal is locked, Harris will play Spider-Man villain Shriek opposite Tom Hardy's titular anti-hero in the Sony project.

Andy Serkis is directing the film and Michelle Williams (Anne Weying) and Woody Harrelson (Cletus Kasady) are also reprising their roles. This will be Serkis' third directorial effort, after 2017 drama Breathe and last year's Rudyard Kipling stories, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.

The first film followed Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who becomes host to the alien entity known as Venom.

In the comics, Shriek is Carnage's romantic interest so it is expected that Harris will team up with Harrelson in the sequel to face-off against Hardy's Venom.

Kelly Marcel is writing the script. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker are producing the film.

Harris will be seen next as Eve Moneypenny in the next James Bond film, No Time to Die, out in India on 3 April, 2020.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

