No Time to Die: Daniel Craig returns as James Bond in first look poster; film to release on 3 April, 2020

The 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die, will make its way to Indian theatres on 3 April, 2020. The announcement was made along with a poster featuring Daniel Craig as the suave spy on the lookout for possible danger. The makers are yet to unveil a trailer.

Here is the poster and announcement.

Mark the date... The newest James Bond 007 movie - titled #NoTimeToDie - will release in #India on 3 April 2020... Daniel Craig returns as #JamesBond007... First look poster of #Bond25. pic.twitter.com/BUd6I1AndW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 6, 2019

Craig will be joined by Ralph Fiennes as M, the head of MI6; Rory Kinnear as Tanner, a loyal associate of Bond's; Ben Whishaw as Q, who presides over MI6's research and development department; Naomie Harris as Moneypenny; Léa Seydoux as the psychologist Dr Madeleine Swann; and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter. Rami Malek will take on the role of the antagonist.

Other new additions to the cast include Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Lashana Lynch.

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who came on board as a director after Danny Boyle exited the project over "creative differences." The film has been shot across the Caribbean island nation of Jamaica, London, Italy, and Norway.

Fukunaga has co-written the film alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Scott Z Burns, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, according to Collider.

No Time to Die is Craig's fifth and final outing as James Bond. There has been a raging debate about who would succeed the actor. A strong case has been made by many who want to see a female Bond. Recently, Pierce Brosnan said that he would like to see a gender-flipped 007 but was unsure whether producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, would be willing to see the change.

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2019 12:31:22 IST