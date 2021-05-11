The much-awaited horror film A Quiet Place Part II will see John Krasinski and Emily Blunt reprise their roles.

This week, the recently released trailers include the much-awaited horror film A Quiet Place Part II, Tom Hardy's Venom, as well as the upcoming ensemble show Solos from Amazon Prime Video. Huma Qureshi's Maharani and the MXPlayer show Runaway Lugaai are some Hindi language trailers to check out.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage



The official logline reads: "Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters." Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

A Quiet Place Part II



John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's thriller A Quiet Place Part II takes place right after the events of the first film. The story once again returns to the perilous setting, where, in order to survive the attack of the monsters, the characters have to function in complete silence.

A Quiet Place II also features Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, while Krasinski has a cameo appearance.

Solos



Amazon Prime’s anthology series Solos features Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren.

The series, created by David Weil, also features actors Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu.

The seven-part anthology series explores the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. "The series spans present and future, and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience," the streamer said in a release.

Solos is executive produced by Weil and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer.

Weil makes his directorial debut, helming three episodes. Sam Taylor-Johnson directs and executive produces two episodes. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.

First Cow



Here is the official synopsis: "Set among outcasts on the edge of capitalism’s grasp, First Cow is a rare tale of the blossoming of a heartfelt male friendship, and one told with sublime gentleness and touching compassion. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich, but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a wealthy landowner’s prized dairy cow."

First Cow will be available to watch on MUBI from 9 July.

Maharani



Huma Qureshi features in Subhash Kapoor's political thriller Maharani. The actress plays Rani Bharati, the Chief Minister's wife, embroiled in a sudden turn of events after her husband announces an unexpected candidate as his successor.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the series also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, and Vineet Kumar among others.

SonyLIV will stream Maharani from 28 May.

Runaway Lugaai



Set in the heartland India, Runaway Lugaai features Ruhi Singh (Madhur Bhandarkar’s Calendar Girls) as a free-spirited girl named Bulbul, who runs away post her wedding, while Naveen Kasturia (Bose: Dead or Alive, TVF Pitchers) is seen as Rajnikant Sinha aka Rajni, who ends up being the pawn in the hands of the corrupt system.

The series also features actors Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Aarya Babbar, Chittaranjan Tripathy in key roles.

Directed by Avinash Das, Runaway Lugaai will premiere on MXPlayer on 18 May.

The Kominsky Method (Season 3)



Last week saw the release of The Kominsky Method Season 3's official trailer. While season 2 pumped it up with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin’s comic timing, the third and final season of Chuck Lorre’s comedy series will not see Arkin’s return.

The show is out on Netflix on 28 May.